Beta updated to V3.26

If you find something that does not seem to be working correctly, or if the game crashes, please report the issue to DungeonSoftwareUS@gmail.com. Please remember to attach your adventurer .xml file.
Fixed in this release:
A crash when clicking on the map while creating a secret tunnel.
Permit secret tunnels to be created to non-existent areas.
When acquiring a legendary item with an imbued spell, the item will not be treated as a spell during acquisition.
Legendary items with imbued spells are now treated correctly if used to blast a door. If the item could be used as either a weapon or a spell to blast the door, a question will be asked to determine the intent.
During Campaign Quest 4 - The Pits of Deepmine, all looting was disabled instead of just for the Succubus.
Rolls that are supposed to be limited to 3d10 will now actually be limited.
