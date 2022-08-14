Beta updated to V3.26

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have fixed a few reported issues. If you find something that does not seem to be working correctly, or if the game crashes, please report the issue to DungeonSoftwareUS@gmail.com. Please remember to attach your adventurer .xml file. We can't fix what we don't know about!

Fixed in this release:

A crash when clicking on the map while creating a secret tunnel.

Permit secret tunnels to be created to non-existent areas.

When acquiring a legendary item with an imbued spell, the item will not be treated as a spell during acquisition.

Legendary items with imbued spells are now treated correctly if used to blast a door. If the item could be used as either a weapon or a spell to blast the door, a question will be asked to determine the intent.

During Campaign Quest 4 - The Pits of Deepmine, all looting was disabled instead of just for the Succubus.

Rolls that are supposed to be limited to 3d10 will now actually be limited.