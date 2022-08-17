Version 2.0

2.0 is here!
The major update you've been waiting for is finally here! Everything you asked for and then some!
- Saved Games: Local games can be saved and loaded later.
- Much smarter AI: The old AI is still available as Drone AI, but if you're ready for a challenge, choose the brand new Mastermind AI!
- Achievements: Save civilizations! Destroy planets! Show off your empire-building skills with 40 brand new achievements!
- Graphical enhancements: Zoom and scroll the map. Rewards like goods and victory points now animate, so you can see what you're getting. New animated worldships, player banners, battle animations, and more!
- Gameplay options: Local games can include multiple human players, so you can play when friends are over! Online games can include AI players, so you and your friends can team up against them!
- New music: Six completely new music tracks to set the mood for your galactic conquest!
