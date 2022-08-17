 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Empires of the Void II update for 17 August 2022

Version 2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9313827 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
2.0 is here!

The major update you've been waiting for is finally here! Everything you asked for and then some!

  • Saved Games: Local games can be saved and loaded later.
  • Much smarter AI: The old AI is still available as Drone AI, but if you're ready for a challenge, choose the brand new Mastermind AI!
  • Achievements: Save civilizations! Destroy planets! Show off your empire-building skills with 40 brand new achievements!
  • Graphical enhancements: Zoom and scroll the map. Rewards like goods and victory points now animate, so you can see what you're getting. New animated worldships, player banners, battle animations, and more!
  • Gameplay options: Local games can include multiple human players, so you can play when friends are over! Online games can include AI players, so you and your friends can team up against them!
  • New music: Six completely new music tracks to set the mood for your galactic conquest!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1758081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link