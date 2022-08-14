 Skip to content

Dr.Pumpkin update for 14 August 2022

Patch Notes #12

Share · View all patches · Build 9313824 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If your game is a frozen screen now you can press R to reload the scene
A Maze Level
A trigger jumpscare
I added more stuff I forgot what i added lol

