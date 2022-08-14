- Fixed a bug that caused the end game cinematic to play when completing ANY level, not just the final level. Video of it happening can be seen here
- Fixed various warning messages in the end game cinematic scene.
PogoChamp update for 14 August 2022
Bug Fix: End game cinematic could trigger on any level.
