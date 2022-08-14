 Skip to content

PogoChamp update for 14 August 2022

Bug Fix: End game cinematic could trigger on any level.

Build 9313810

  • Fixed a bug that caused the end game cinematic to play when completing ANY level, not just the final level. Video of it happening can be seen here
  • Fixed various warning messages in the end game cinematic scene.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1357221
  • Loading history…
Depot 1357222
  • Loading history…
