 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Past Fate update for 14 August 2022

Patch 0.3.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9313783 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Past Fate Patch 0.3.9 is now live

Faction System Remade

Start as a Mercenary and increase your reputation among a chosen faction. Completing various tasks to one faction will lower the reputation of the other. This will allow the players to choose between factions, or stay completely neutral to both!

Class System remade

Your class is based on your weapon and armor you choose to use. Weapons have their own special abilities and weapon arts. For example if you want to play as a tank, you should equip your character with a shield and heavy armor with defensive stat points. There are many combinations that you can create to play how you want to build your character.

Game Improvements and changes summary:

  • Remaded Faction system.
  • Remaded Class system.
  • Swimming has been added to the game. Players are now able to swim and dive!
  • All players start now with a Newharbor Teleport. This teleport allows players to teleport back to Newharbor if they get stuck for example.
  • Major and minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Past Fate Depot Depot 1028511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link