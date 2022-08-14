Past Fate Patch 0.3.9 is now live

Faction System Remade

Start as a Mercenary and increase your reputation among a chosen faction. Completing various tasks to one faction will lower the reputation of the other. This will allow the players to choose between factions, or stay completely neutral to both!

Class System remade

Your class is based on your weapon and armor you choose to use. Weapons have their own special abilities and weapon arts. For example if you want to play as a tank, you should equip your character with a shield and heavy armor with defensive stat points. There are many combinations that you can create to play how you want to build your character.

Game Improvements and changes summary: