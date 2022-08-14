Hot Fix 14/08/2022

This is an important hot fix that addresses the following bugs:
Raid Bosses are now effected by your Equipment DPS
Rock Golem, Raptor & Ankylo now have their stats showing in the creature menu
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This is an important hot fix that addresses the following bugs:
Raid Bosses are now effected by your Equipment DPS
Rock Golem, Raptor & Ankylo now have their stats showing in the creature menu
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update