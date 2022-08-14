 Skip to content

Creature Clicker - Capture, Train, Ascend! update for 14 August 2022

Hot Fix 14/08/2022

This is an important hot fix that addresses the following bugs:

Raid Bosses are now effected by your Equipment DPS
Rock Golem, Raptor & Ankylo now have their stats showing in the creature menu

Changed files in this update

Creature Clicker - Capture, Train, Ascend! Content Depot 529241
