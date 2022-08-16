11.2 released, U11 SDK now available

Hello folks, patch 11.2 is here! Full changelog is at the bottom if you wanna see what got fixed.
But it's not just bugfixes - On top of this, we are delighted to say the U11 SDK is finally ready. ːpraisesunː Modders who were stuck and unable to address issues in their U11 mods should finally be able to fix those issues, and as well as modders being able to access all the new components of U11, there are a slew of modder goodies in the SDK. Some examples being:
- A new ProtoLevel for modders to mess around in, introducing all the new changes
- More examples of how to use stuff, like Doors, Levers and Portcullises
- Event Linkers, which allow you to do stuff like perform an animation when you press trigger with the weapon held (easy example: lightsabers turning on)
- Item Spawners, which allows you to pair it with Event Linkers and create more complex mods without any external code - example could be guns.
We are very, very close to wrapping U11 and then finally being able to fully move on to what's next. This patch is just about bugfixes, but there is one last missing piece of the puzzle for U11; new player faces / skin tones / hair options. This will be the last U11 feature and is coming soon, then anything after that would be just a U11 hotfix. I'll drop some little previews of this on social media in the coming days.
That's it for now, guys!
Changelog 0.11.2.103
- Fixed culling issue in library room
- Fixed invisible colliders in Ruins
- Fixed External View Lock not working on Nomad and PC
- Fixed low ocean quality splashes appearing way above the ocean surface
- Fixed some holder functions being inaccessible for modders
- Fixed dungeon debug data (seed and room name) not showing if the level is loaded from the console
- Fixed not being possible to reload the same dungeon level, using its seed, if the level was loaded from the console
- Fixed some locomotion issue in dungeon room LostCove
- Fixed wrong rotation handling of the Falchion
- Fixed handle length on greatswords
- Fixed some lighting issues with the new blood
- Fixed new messages spawning from the last message object anchor position
- Leather Nerf ; Made Stabbing/Slashing/Axing easier on Leather
- Fixed gravity bubble shader issue
- Fixed some canyon navmesh issues
- Fixed Arcwire (lightning staff use) decapitating when gore is not allowed
- Fixed potion decals flashing too large
- Added cosmetic slash and blunt collision effects to leather
- Added cosmetic slash effects to plate armor
- Fixed map board options text not resizing
- Reduced force needed to show blunt impact on armors
- Added loading progression
- SetPhysicModifier methods can now take a negative gravity value, to allow antigravity
- Fixed weird item lighting in Hallway_01
- Fixed holes in Transi_Courtyard
- Fixed walking in to the Dungeon area of Citadel sometimes being invisible
Changed files in this update