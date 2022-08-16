11.2 released, U11 SDK now available

Hello folks, patch 11.2 is here! Full changelog is at the bottom if you wanna see what got fixed.

But it's not just bugfixes - On top of this, we are delighted to say the U11 SDK is finally ready. ːpraisesunː Modders who were stuck and unable to address issues in their U11 mods should finally be able to fix those issues, and as well as modders being able to access all the new components of U11, there are a slew of modder goodies in the SDK. Some examples being:

A new ProtoLevel for modders to mess around in, introducing all the new changes

More examples of how to use stuff, like Doors, Levers and Portcullises

Event Linkers, which allow you to do stuff like perform an animation when you press trigger with the weapon held (easy example: lightsabers turning on)

Item Spawners, which allows you to pair it with Event Linkers and create more complex mods without any external code - example could be guns.

We are very, very close to wrapping U11 and then finally being able to fully move on to what's next. This patch is just about bugfixes, but there is one last missing piece of the puzzle for U11; new player faces / skin tones / hair options. This will be the last U11 feature and is coming soon, then anything after that would be just a U11 hotfix. I'll drop some little previews of this on social media in the coming days.

That's it for now, guys!

Changelog 0.11.2.103