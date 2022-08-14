Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.44

Hello everyone! Here is version 1.44 of Knights of the Chalice 2.

It includes an upgrade of the Mage Knight class with many new feats, a small upgrade of the Paladin class, a new feat for Half Giants, speed and AI improvements, and many bug fixes.

The new version may have new bugs, so if you find any, please drop me a line at enquiries@heroicfantasygames.com so that I can fix the game quickly. A saved game would be useful, too. Thank you!!

Here's the list of changes in version 1.44:

Added the feat Phase Spells for the Mage Knight. It allows you to cast spells through walls and pillars. Also given the feat Phase Spells to all Mage Knights in Augury of Chaos and the Tutorial Adventure. Enemy Mage Knights can make use of the feat.

Also added the Mage Knight feats Improved Drinker Weapon, Greater Drinker Weapon, Improved Vorpal Weapon, Improved Energy Resistance Armour, Time Control, Vortex Of Doom, Mass Mirror Image, Greater Stoneskin, Improved Interposing Hand, Greater Chaos, Improved Freezing Sphere, Improved Blast Of Force, Improved Shocking Grasp, Improved Globe Of Invulnerability, Improved Stoneskin Personal, Improved Suppress Sword, Improved Haste, and Improved Flame Arrow.

Also added the Paladin feats Greater Favour, Righteous Healing, Legendary Shield, and Blessed Aura Of Courage.

Also added the Half Giant feat Skirmisher. It cancels the size penalties of Half Giants. I've given that feat to all Half Giants in Augury of Chaos and the Tutorial Adventure.

Given elemental-damage weapons to a bunch of Mage Knights who have the feat Improved Elemental Weapon in Augury of Chaos. Also given shocking weapons to a bunch of Storm Warriors who have the feat Storm Weapon in Augury of Chaos.

Added Drinker damage to the tooltip when mousing over enemies.

Clicking on the Class button in the character sheet will open the help entry for the character's class. Previously, it would open the help entry for all classes.

Changed the way the game loads the Character Roster file. Now it will load both the default roster (the file Data/BaseCharacterRoster.cml) and the player's roster. That way, I can modify the pre-generated characters without deleting the player's file. Also, the player's Character Roster file will no longer be deleted when uninstalling.

Upgraded the pre-generated Barbarian, Monk and Rogue in the default Character Roster using the recent class upgrades.

Fixed a source of freeze in combat when a Death Knight tries to use Life Drain on a player character wearing the Mantle of Frazzagar (or using the spell Globe of Invulnerability).

Fixed a source of freeze in combat when you're playing a single character wearing the Mantle of Frazzagar (or using the spell Globe of Invulnerability). A freeze could happen if one of the enemies was scripted to cast a certain spell but that spell could not affect your character because of the Globe of Invulnerability. If the spell was supposed to have a metamagic effect, the AI could cycle infinitely between attempting to cast a metamagic and non-metamagic version of the spell.

Fixed a bug with Spread spells like Fireball not finding any targets when aiming at a square adjacent to an inter-square wall or door.

Fixed a bug with the AI sometimes casting Heal or Cleansing, or using a potion of Heal / Cleansing, in order to remove the Dexterity penalty caused by the size increase from Righteous Might or Enlarge (this penalty cannot be removed using Heal or Cleansing).

Improved the AI for casting Mind Blast / Mind Blast (Psionicist) and the associated ability of Psionic Beetles.

Improved the AI for casting Enhance Armour and Mass Greater Enhance Weapon.

Fixed a bug with the targeting tooltip displaying the text 'Mirror Image' for targets that don't have the Mirror Image condition.

Fixed a bug with the psionic power Demoralise not granting a saving throw.

Fixed a bug with the Elephant Spirit Animal not applying the Shaken condition, when activated by a player character.

Fixed a bug with the spell Cause Fear not upgrading an existing Shaken condition into the Cowering condition when targets succeed on their saving throw.

Fixed a bug with the Swashbuckler being able to learn Rogue spells from spell scrolls, and the label 'Learn' being displayed on Rogue spell scrolls in the Inventory Screen.

Fixed several bugs in the Module Editor when changing the name of a weapon/armour/item carried by a monster or NPC from the Inventory Tab of the Creature Properties interface.

Fixed a bug in the Creature Wizard when creating a Mage Knight, Champion or Storm Warrior (they could receive a magic armour with an enchantment reserved to weapons, and they wouldn't receive a good magic weapon even at high levels)

Fixed a bug in the Creature Wizard when assigning to a new creature feats that improve spellcasting.

Fixed an issue in the Module Editor with the Creature Wizard needlessly creating duplicates of basic items like the +1 Light shield or +1 Full plate.

Improved the search function of the help system (searching for 'half giant' wasn't finding any results). Also fixed a number of broken links and errors in the help system.

Corrected the descriptions of the spells Cause Fear, Cause Fear (Cleric), Scare, and Fear, to mention that they upgrade the Shaken condition into Cowering.

Added some text in the help entries for the Destruction weapon enchantment, Valorous weapon enchantment, all of the Bane weapon enchantments, Vorpal weapon enchantment, and Double Damage Against Charging Creatures. Damage from these effects is not multiplied on a critical hit or through the Valorous enchantment.

Also added some text in the help entries for Size, Enlarged condition, Reduced condition, True Seeing condition, Natural Reach, Weapon Group Proficiency Reach Weapons, Solid Fog, and Acid Fog.

Added quite a lot of code to accelerate gameplay in combat and elsewhere.

Thank You, Dear Champions of the Realm! Enjoy!! :-)