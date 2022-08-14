 Skip to content

Dead District update for 14 August 2022

New Version Update 0.1.1

Dead District update for 14 August 2022

New Version Update 0.1.1

Build 9313493

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, a new update for the game is available!

In Update:

  • Ancreased damage of arrows and other ammo
  • Almost all garbages can be looted
  • AI spawn fixed, each POI now has AI
  • Achievements added
  • Changed offset of inventory interface when changing resolution
  • Some POIs have names
  • Improved hit registration for melee combat with fists
  • Bed respawn bug fixed(needs more checks to make sure it works)
  • Other minor changes and fixes

Servers will be available within 15 minutes

If you find a bug or have an idea for a game, write about it in a special section on the Steam forum
Some bugs are still in the process of being fixed and will be fixed soon

Update game to connect to servers

