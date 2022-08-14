New Version Update 0.1.1

Hello everyone, a new update for the game is available!
In Update:
- Ancreased damage of arrows and other ammo
- Almost all garbages can be looted
- AI spawn fixed, each POI now has AI
- Achievements added
- Changed offset of inventory interface when changing resolution
- Some POIs have names
- Improved hit registration for melee combat with fists
- Bed respawn bug fixed(needs more checks to make sure it works)
- Other minor changes and fixes
Servers will be available within 15 minutes
If you find a bug or have an idea for a game, write about it in a special section on the Steam forum
Some bugs are still in the process of being fixed and will be fixed soon
Changed files in this update