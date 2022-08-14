New Version Update 0.1.1

Hello everyone, a new update for the game is available!

In Update:

Ancreased damage of arrows and other ammo

Almost all garbages can be looted

AI spawn fixed, each POI now has AI

Achievements added

Changed offset of inventory interface when changing resolution

Some POIs have names

Improved hit registration for melee combat with fists

Bed respawn bug fixed(needs more checks to make sure it works)

Other minor changes and fixes

Servers will be available within 15 minutes

If you find a bug or have an idea for a game, write about it in a special section on the Steam forum

Some bugs are still in the process of being fixed and will be fixed soon