Patch Notes 0.5.0.2

Shades of Rayna Update 0.5.0.2 (08/14/2022)
-Fixed the problem where Champion Boss kills didn't register for Conquer Objectives.
-Fixed the problem where Npc spawn chances were incorrect.
-Fixed the problem where Power Up spawn chance from map mods didn't apply correctly.
-Fixed the problem where Extra Reward and Discount weren't applied correct to Npc Rewards.
-Fixed the problem where Champion Boss arena wasn't placed correctly on Heartless Cliff.
-Increased the Champion Boss Node spawn chance.
-Decreased the required material count for Researcher quests.
-Heartless Cliff enemies are added to Researcher quests.
