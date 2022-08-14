 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shades Of Rayna update for 14 August 2022

Patch Notes 0.5.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9313460 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.5.0.2 (08/14/2022)

-Fixed the problem where Champion Boss kills didn't register for Conquer Objectives.
-Fixed the problem where Npc spawn chances were incorrect.
-Fixed the problem where Power Up spawn chance from map mods didn't apply correctly.
-Fixed the problem where Extra Reward and Discount weren't applied correct to Npc Rewards.
-Fixed the problem where Champion Boss arena wasn't placed correctly on Heartless Cliff.
-Increased the Champion Boss Node spawn chance.
-Decreased the required material count for Researcher quests.
-Heartless Cliff enemies are added to Researcher quests.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1569821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link