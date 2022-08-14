Patch Notes 0.5.0.2

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.5.0.2 (08/14/2022)

-Fixed the problem where Champion Boss kills didn't register for Conquer Objectives.

-Fixed the problem where Npc spawn chances were incorrect.

-Fixed the problem where Power Up spawn chance from map mods didn't apply correctly.

-Fixed the problem where Extra Reward and Discount weren't applied correct to Npc Rewards.

-Fixed the problem where Champion Boss arena wasn't placed correctly on Heartless Cliff.

-Increased the Champion Boss Node spawn chance.

-Decreased the required material count for Researcher quests.

-Heartless Cliff enemies are added to Researcher quests.