 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Anomaly update for 3 February 2023

We're releasing onto Steam now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9313449 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

After 6 months of hard work, we have made it. We're finally releasing onto steam! We plan on releasing new updates within the next few weeks, mainly focusing on gameplay improvements, bug fixes, and some new maps. We will be adding multiplayer in the next few months and possibly different gamemodes for people to play the game on. We can't wait to hear from the community!

Join our discord!
https://discord.gg/ZwEn6wVMze

Subscribe to our YouTube!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZZ4vGiG175JpIAuuI87NhQ

-Firelight Studios

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link