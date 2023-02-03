We're releasing onto Steam now!

After 6 months of hard work, we have made it. We're finally releasing onto steam! We plan on releasing new updates within the next few weeks, mainly focusing on gameplay improvements, bug fixes, and some new maps. We will be adding multiplayer in the next few months and possibly different gamemodes for people to play the game on. We can't wait to hear from the community!

-Firelight Studios