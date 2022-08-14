 Skip to content

Hentai Collection: Memory update for 14 August 2022

Patch 08/05/2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heya yall, next to the NSFW Only package we added a Save Only package, filtering out all our NSFW images and keeping the clean images in. This means you can now play our little hentai game everywhere! In school, at the office, by the pool, with a bear, over there, in your car,
At a bar. <3

Depot 1301971
