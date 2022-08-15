0.5.1.3.2 hot fix

Performance fix #3

The 'Old West Town' zone still needs more improvements, especially When going up to the museum area. I will update as soon as possible.

fix some landscape materials function and remove some unused func

level streaming area re-work

reduce some props texture size

disable some dynamic grass shadow

Bug fix

Pickup truck can't transport security locker or some movable storage

Prevent pickup truck from storage, or objects in the back collision

While the character is in the air, jumps, or climbs and enters the car, the game freezes.

While climbing and the player try to gets into the car will cause the player to fall through the ground.

Shift + click adding items to a full container bug (lost all remaining items)

Shift + click to loot from infected not work

Weight warning message not showing ("too much weight can't climb")

Time advanced, sleep time, work time not working correctly

256 scope bug when aim

Can craft fish pond without materials

Took some safe water from the barrel into a bottle, got unsafe.

Feture and Gameplay