Mist Survival update for 15 August 2022

0.5.1.3.2 Hot fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Performance fix #3

The 'Old West Town' zone still needs more improvements, especially When going up to the museum area. I will update as soon as possible.

  • fix some landscape materials function and remove some unused func
  • level streaming area re-work
  • reduce some props texture size
  • disable some dynamic grass shadow

Bug fix

  • Pickup truck can't transport security locker or some movable storage
  • Prevent pickup truck from storage, or objects in the back collision
  • While the character is in the air, jumps, or climbs and enters the car, the game freezes.
  • While climbing and the player try to gets into the car will cause the player to fall through the ground.
  • Shift + click adding items to a full container bug (lost all remaining items)
  • Shift + click to loot from infected not work
  • Weight warning message not showing ("too much weight can't climb")
  • Time advanced, sleep time, work time not working correctly
  • 256 scope bug when aim
  • Can craft fish pond without materials
  • Took some safe water from the barrel into a bottle, got unsafe.

Feture and Gameplay

  • The lighter can now be used as a starter to light a fire.
  • Reduce Spike Barricade craft materials
  • Reduce wood logs weight to 5.5kg
  • Weigh max up to 65
  • Reduce Hunger, Thirst, and Stamina decrease rate
  • Add 2 claimable bases : Big Green Barn, Cabin

