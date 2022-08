Share · View all patches · Build 9313266 · Last edited 14 August 2022 – 19:59:12 UTC by Wendy

Major Changes

2 New Bosses (Variation)

Variation Boss for the stage 1 (Among 2 random bosses)

Variation Boss for the stage 2 (Among 2 random bosses)

Electric Speel increase

Major Bug

Statistics of Enemy Killed And Room Cleared not counted correctly

Shield block the mining event

Other Changes :

Relic change : Lucky

Activation Chance : 1/4 --> 3/5

Damage decrease for boss 2

Damage decrease for the stage 4