Update 1.15 - New Arcade Mode

Hello, fellow Office Runners!

Firstly, I would like to share a few words with you. Although I have some prior experience with game development, it was very minor and so long ago that I truly feel like Office Run is my first game ever. It’s been over two months since launch and I didn’t expect anything even close to this (see image below). I would like to thank you all for playing the game and the feedback provided including some bizarre funny reviews (both good and bad).

I thought I’m pretty much done with this game after the last update. Actually, I’m working on my second game already. It’s much bigger project and it will take some time until I am ready to share something with you, so I decided to go back to Office Run one more time and added some new features based on your feedback. And I must say, I am still not sure if this is the final word. I have some ideas for the additional content, so better stay tuned! 😊

New Arcade Mode

Before update 1.15 you could play only Campaign mode. Now you can switch to Arcade with three difficulties to choose from (Casual, Normal, Hard). This mode is suitable for players who simply want to hunt highscore and don’t want to be bothered with the need of improving character’s skills and upgrading abilities. Casual difficulty has also a lot less obstacles, so now even less experienced players can enjoy the game.

You can find the full list of changes from update 1.15 below: