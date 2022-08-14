 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dancing Cube update for 14 August 2022

Update 1 Fixes v0.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9313079 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there!

Here's the first update to fix some bugs you discovered by playing. Thank you so much for your feedback, that helps us a lot.
Don't hesitate to contact us if you discover new bugs or if you have any feedback. Contact us using our Discord server, or via the form accessible from the game main menu.

See you soon, hope you'll enjoy the patch :)

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed a crash when a player was on the edge of a cube (discovered while playing on "Need a Break")
  • Fixed an issue where the Steam achievement "Why work hard when you can work smart" was unlocked incorrectly
  • Fixed an issue where multiple players could join in solo modes with a trick

UI

  • Renamed some menu buttons to clarify their action
  • Increased volume settings slider steps to allow the user to adjust the volume more precisely
  • Fixed Welcome message displaying when the player came back from a game to the main menu
  • Swapped restart and menu (now levels) buttons on the in-game menu
  • Removed the "input protection" in the in-game menu when in solo mode (the player can now navigate in that menu instantaneously)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1738541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link