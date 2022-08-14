Update 1 Fixes v0.1.1

Hey there!
Here's the first update to fix some bugs you discovered by playing. Thank you so much for your feedback, that helps us a lot.
Don't hesitate to contact us if you discover new bugs or if you have any feedback. Contact us using our Discord server, or via the form accessible from the game main menu.
See you soon, hope you'll enjoy the patch :)
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a crash when a player was on the edge of a cube (discovered while playing on "Need a Break")
- Fixed an issue where the Steam achievement "Why work hard when you can work smart" was unlocked incorrectly
- Fixed an issue where multiple players could join in solo modes with a trick
UI
- Renamed some menu buttons to clarify their action
- Increased volume settings slider steps to allow the user to adjust the volume more precisely
- Fixed Welcome message displaying when the player came back from a game to the main menu
- Swapped restart and menu (now levels) buttons on the in-game menu
- Removed the "input protection" in the in-game menu when in solo mode (the player can now navigate in that menu instantaneously)
