Update 1 Fixes v0.1.1

Hey there!

Here's the first update to fix some bugs you discovered by playing. Thank you so much for your feedback, that helps us a lot.

Don't hesitate to contact us if you discover new bugs or if you have any feedback. Contact us using our Discord server, or via the form accessible from the game main menu.

See you soon, hope you'll enjoy the patch :)

BUG FIXES

Fixed a crash when a player was on the edge of a cube (discovered while playing on "Need a Break")

Fixed an issue where the Steam achievement "Why work hard when you can work smart" was unlocked incorrectly

Fixed an issue where multiple players could join in solo modes with a trick

UI