Update 2.6.59 - Campaign Chapter 03, Balancing, Movement, UI & AI

- Campaign Chapter 03: next campaign chapter with 4 missions & comic released.
- Battle Map 02: randomly generated maps now use "full shroud" where none of the map is visible.
- Battle Map 02: additional randomly generated map scenarios added.
- Random Map Generator: improving spacing between factions (so they are not next to each other).
- Balancing: max. number of hosted troops is now 8 (instead of 6). However, factories producing troops are now limited to a max. of 4 (instead of 6) hosted troops.
- Balancing: chinooks can now host 5 troops (instead of 4).
- Balancing: barges can now host 8 troops (instead of 6).
- Balancing: min. distance to beach for wall & gate building removed (walls can now be built anywhere again no matter how far from the beach).
- Balancing: small power pole slightly weaker.
- Balancing: ground turret and transformer turret had too strong of a defense agains bombs (additional '0' gave it 10x the defense by mistake).
- Balancing: cloak vision range for radar slightly shorter.
- Balancing: dogs have vision for cloaked troops when next by.
- Balancing: cost-performance ratio for Fusion Plant fixed so it makes sense in the grand scheme of things.
- Movement: troops are now attacking walls/gates if they are in the way where they are going.
- Movement: resetting a job-target if the movement target was replaced.
- Movement: harvesters can now be sent to locations manually to mine (overrides auto-mining).
- Movement & Job-Scheduling: builder robots too slow to respond with e.g. 12 AI players. Better assignment of build robots to job locations (also updated fixing robots).
- Graphics: desert tile added.
- Graphics: misc. razed graphics for chairs, altars, antenna and pillars.
- Graphics: hellfire huey had the stationary rotor blades placed to far down (moved to proper location).
- Graphics System: changed to using the ANGLE wrapper for OpenGL starting with just Windows 10+ (instead of Windows 8+).
- Game Loop: improved loading of troops into multiple hosts (e.g. 50 tanks into 25 heavy lifts).
- AI: AI now runs on a separate thread increasing the speed of the update loop! Also, the AI can now run many more calculations at the same time as it won't affect the main core loop anymore.
- AI: crash handling added so that when the AI crashes (generally rare), it is restarted internally (rather than letting the game crash).
- AI: not rebuilding destroyed structures right away anymore (to get them destroyed right away yet again).
- AI: stronger AI focuses more on attack by not building landmines.
- AI: not wasting assets on matter and uranium fabricators at start of the game anymore.
- AI: considering locations where they have factories or misc. production facilities as base centers also.
- AI: more careful when opening loot crates (considering some are booby traps).
- AI: casual AI doesn't build walls and perimeter defenses.
- Modding: trigger condition for proximity now allows excluding nukes & stuff if desired (checkbox added).
- Modding: triggers with forever or multi-action will not trigger again until the trigger condition becomes false first.
- Modding: map generator updated to also consider sand/desert tiles.
- Modding: hidden spawn area added (in addition to the visible one). In case the spawn area should not be shown on the map.
- Modding: "Auxiliary" factions, e.g. "Pan-Am Auxiliary", added for the main factions (for campaign story).
- Modding: option for "full shroud" added which completely hides a map and it's land/terrain outlines.
- UI: reworked how hosted troops are shown. Improved the display for factories. Also, hosted troops are shown as well if multiple units are selected on the map.
- UI: also showing the actual number of selected troops if they are 2+.
- UI: 3D-effect for campaign button added so it's more clear it can be clicked!
- UI: FPS or memory consumption display can now be turned ON/OFF anytime (without exiting the game).
- UI: option for LAN-games now also available in the "Multiplayer" section of the game.
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Language: misc. minor spelling fixes!
- Performance: AI now runs on a separate thread.
- App Size: improved and changed some sound FX & music files to reduce app file size.
- Maintenance: Mac OS X signing certificate updated (till 2027-02).
- Internal: internal mail notifier for server status updated to port 465.
- Bugfix: time would drift in multiplayer matches very slowly resulting in a -1 second reset every so often. Smoothing out of time step.
- Bugfix: preventing seams on iOS for zoomed maps (maybe due to retina displays?).
- Bugfix: bombers and other long-range troops would take off and land forever ("flashing"). The fuel level to take off was less than the fuel level when they had to refuel.
- Bugfix: proximity trigger doesn't trigger anymore when the target-location has been destroyed.
- Bugfix: spawning of air units didn't always properly work (e.g. Rocketeers). Also, it could break spawning of other troops also.
- Bugfix: radiation now still appears even if e.g. landmines are placed upon Uranium.
- Bugfix: superiority tank moved to decoy factory (was previously assigned to Mayans but not the factory it could be built).
- Bugfix: random map generator wouldn't properly update the cache after a new map was generated.
- Bugfix: troops not moving in air towards a target when parachuting down.
- Bugfix: selecting the nuke button deselects the current troops incl. squad selection (otherwise the nuke didn't properly work).
- Bugfix: prison & troop transport with soldiers inside were moving to the edge of the map when trying to attack structures/troops.
- Bugfix: robo repairer not always repairing if there were damaged troops also.
- Bugfix: custom keyboard mappings weren't properly saved resetting them when the game was restarted.
- Bugfix Crashes: setting a trigger to patrol between points would result in crashes as the way-object wasn't properly copied and recycled after 1 run.
