Isles of Etherion update for 14 August 2022

Beta Patch V0.3.2 hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes

Removed Auto Level for player camera
You will no longer sink to the ground while flying
Updated monsters and locations.
Monsters and locations will be continually updated in the next few patches

Changed files in this update

Wild Mage - Phantom Twilight Content Depot 771771
