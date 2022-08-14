 Skip to content

HOTEL GREENWOOD update for 14 August 2022

Hotfix 0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9312921 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug problems experienced by our players have been fixed.
Environment arrangements have been made.
Flashlight light level increased.
Tension elements adjusted.

Changed files in this update

