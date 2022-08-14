MonGirl Expedition v0.98 release and full changelog

MonGirl Sexpedition v0.98 is up for download! So, let’s see what’s new aside from the usual story stuff.

H content

Hanako got a new H scene. Here’s the preview. After finishing the final boss fight in the main quest and getting an ending, Hanako will contact you if you didn’t use her temple bell in the fight. By “using” I mean it didn’t revive you from defeat on its own. If you managed to do this, Hanako will be impressed and invite you to the kitsune temple in Niko forest.

New features and activities

Belle got a new dress – a horny bunny that players picked for her during the poll. You can check out the preview here. As always, you can get it with Meggie's help. Just ask her about illusions after making her a room in your home cave.

The usual goodies package of new puzzles, a funny scene with the “smol gang” that you can trigger from your home cave, and a new treasure hunt. Oh, and your favorite artist got a new batch of pictures to hang on the wall.

Added achievements for Hanako in the Steam version, these can be retro-activated in your home cave so you don’t need to start over.

Small fixes and improvements

Fixed descriptions for big MP and HP potions. Now they clearly state what’s the maximum amount you can carry around.

Moved the retro-achievement rate from the global map to your home cave to optimize loading times on the global map.

Agatha can no longer be stuck in her shop if the player didn’t touch her magic quest until progressing a lot in the main story quest.

Morghul the unclean no longer drops the magic essence. Now, it’s added to your inventory during his defeat cutscene. This ensures that players can’t leave the map without picking the essence up and missing out on it.

Fixed graphical jitter in Hanako’s first scene if the animation is enabled.

Adjusted some map geometry and fixed some typos.

As always, if you don’t like something about the game – tell me, and if you like MonGirl Sexpedition – tell your friends ^^