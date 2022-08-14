 Skip to content

Ghosts of Hollow Creek update for 14 August 2022

Update Notes for August 14 (Build 1022)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Lowered physical attack and magic attack stats of monsters in Casali Castle
  • Random encounter monsters in Casali Castle should no longer cast Death Proof
  • Lowered evasion and magic evasion of monsters in Casali Castle
  • Added some physical and elemental resistances to Tier 3+ body armor (only applies to newly found or purchased armor). Previously the Casali Castle could only be done with crafted White/Gold armor (which had high resistances; Casali Castle should still be a challenge with Tier 4 or 5 gear but should be doable now.
  • Raised the stats of the Epic weapons crafted by Singh.
  • Removed monster scaling with character level (previously as the player's character level increased so did the stats of the monsters, making it very hard to out-level content if the player wanted to go that route.)

