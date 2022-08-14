Animalistic Update 8/14/22

Hey everyone!
With this update, I have optimized the look of the game for lower graphjics settings!
Previously, the game looked really bad on lower settings, but now, you can see the before and after here!!
Before & After
Keep an eye out for more! Happy playing,
Keaton
aka AppleBomb Games
