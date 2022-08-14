 Skip to content

Animalistic update for 14 August 2022

Animalistic Update 8/14/22

Build 9312807 · Last edited by Wendy

Hey everyone!
With this update, I have optimized the look of the game for lower graphjics settings!
Previously, the game looked really bad on lower settings, but now, you can see the before and after here!!
Before & After
Keep an eye out for more! Happy playing,
Keaton
aka AppleBomb Games

