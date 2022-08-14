Ancient Cities v0.2.10.2 Agriculture Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9312763 · Last edited 14 August 2022 – 16:39:03 UTC by Wendy

v0.2.10.2 Agriculture & environment

In this hotfix we have added the German translation and the housing services demand system is now dynamic based on buildings that the tribe knows exist. On the other hand we have allowed access to seeds in locked warehouses and fixed or adjusted a small list of reported problems.

CHANGES:

.2

Locked storage report & allowed access for seeding.

Demanding of housing services based on the services available at each time.

German localization.

.0

.0 New knowledge : Agriculture.

New area : Farmland.

New work group : Farming.

New tool : Stone sickle.

New plant : Wheat, pea plant.

New resources : Wheat grain, flour, bread and pulses.

New production buildings : Mill, oven and tresher.

New policy : Communal tasks.

New achievements : Starting conditions, culture transition.

Environment : Warm & cold clothes depending on temperature.

Environment : Effects taking into account environmental conditions.

Environment : Blizzard effects.

Environment : Forest landscapes beyond the playing area.

Environment : Temperature affects vegetal growth and production.

Notification when sea level reaches your city.

Help button for controls.

FIXES:

.2

Resource picking not allowed in transformation building for eating.

No lone children in migrant groups.

Requirements notifications on faction culture changes.

Stores must be emptied before dismantling.

Migrants group not being erased properly.

Recovered trunks and dead trees.

Tall grass as the unique resource source for straw.

Learning pace increased for some knowledges.

Bees inside the hive below 5 degrees or heavy rain.

Building task efficiency improved.

.1

.1 Food processing requirements for some constructions tweaked.

.0

.0 Gathering animations and effects.

Savegames folders deleted correctly when required.

Crashes in migrant groups after neolithic.

Visual glitches on human skins and eyes.

Game freezes when settling down and at migrants arrival.

Crash when checking where to move.

Rationing slider not showing correctly.

KNOWN ISSUES:

This is a WIP version, some texts may not yet be localized.

Rivers are not carved correctly in some locations.

Saved games could become obsolete after an update.

PLEASE, KEEP UPDATED YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS.

Please send us a report if the game crashes and write down report number.

Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.

Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.

WHAT'S NEXT?

-Next we will implement temples and burials.

HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE GAME DEVELOPMENT?

-If you want to support Ancient Cities development, please write a review on the Steam store page.