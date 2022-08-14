Pylorus 1.1.0 Update

This major update introduces long-requested support for gamepads and keybinding customization, more "fire-fighting" mechanics and other minor improvements and bugfixes. Please note: mouse and keyboard are still required to tweak game options and enable "gamepad mode".

Changelog 1.1.0

Added gamepad support and keybindings customization.

Poison puddles, Nyctobiota explosions and poison arrows can extinguish nearby flames; every Ecballium will try to contain fires when no enemy is nearby.

Items that grant poison resistance will slowly reduce the current poison level.

Tweaked Ghul and Zombie attack area and timing.

Slightly lowered Token spawn chance on kill.

The Nyctobiota boss B will try to reemerge closer to the target if its reach is too low.

In the Nyctobiota special bossfight: food can be detected by the main eye too.

Added a "Controls" tab in settings, moved "Auto-attack mode" to this section.

Various changes to localization and interfaces to address changes to controls.

Zombies groan less often.

Improved the description of the inventory size option.

Reworked how status effects are coded to improve efficiency. The infestation bars will update more smoothly.

Updated Godot version from 3.4.4 to 3.5.

Bugfixes: fixed an item duplication/deletion exploit; Necromancers are now detected by Dioneas if they teleport right above their maws; fixed a crash that could occur after dying in the tutorial level; Exhumers will investigate suspicious locations at normal speed, instead of slowly wandering in that direction; settings should now always be saved on screen close as expected; fixed a minor bug causing shop chests to display the wrong flavor text; various interface and localization fixes.