IEH2 [ver. 1.1.7.1] Improved Offline Bonus!

Balanced : Buffed Offline Bonus

Nitro Offline Bonus: You now gain 1 Nitro per 2 offline seconds. (It was originally 1 Nitro per 4 offline seconds)

Passive Offline Bonus: You now gain Equipment Proficiency for all active/passive heroes during offline. The active hero gain rate is now 100%. (It was originally 10% at first)

Added : Shows unspent Area Prestige points the area overview

Added : Right click a monster in the bestiary to toggle its pet active effect

Added : Other minor things

Fixed : Equipment's Element Damage is now additive effect (it was unintentionally multiplicative)

Fixed : When you clear an area within 1 sec, you couldn't get clear reward

Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos

Hello everybody!

After getting a lot of feedback regarding Offline Progression, we want you to know we have heard you and read all of your fantastic feedback. We understand that not everyone can leave the game running all of the time, so we've doubled Nitro rewards by improving the interval from +1 every 4 seconds to +1 every 2 seconds and we've raised the option for Offline Progression for the Active Hero to always be 100%! We hope that these changes will help many who were upset with the old offline progression:)

Please remember, this is Early Access, we are working very hard to make this game enjoyable to as large an audience as we can, and we do consider all feedback that we receive! If you'd give us a chance, instead of leaving a negative review, please send us a suggestion for what you'd like to see changed instead. We hope you all enjoy the changes and thank you for your continued support and for enjoying our game! :D