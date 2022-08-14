 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DEMoCap (Drag[en]gine Motion Capture) update for 14 August 2022

DEMoCap 0.8 Release

Share · View all patches · Build 9312626 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved stereo rendering performance for modern GPUs. Two optimizations are automatically used depending on GPU support ("Dual Rendering", "Geometry Shader Duplication"). More performance improvements to come in the future.
  • Added "GrabObject" object class to make objects grabbable from the UI. See Wiki Page and video below.
  • Added interaction bubble support. Gives quick access to important actions and properties. See Wiki Page.
  • Removed the requirement to select CapturedObject to record to. Now you can select the "Capturable" object from combo box in the Session panel. This decouples the selection state from the capturable state improving workflow.
  • Added support to record over existing animations breaking playback once interacting with objects.
  • Camera option "Enable GI" is now disabled by default to improve performance.
  • Added support to automatically stop recording if the end of the existing recording is hit.
  • Various bug fixes.

Unreal Engine Live-Link Plugin now officially available in market place too: DEMoCap Live-Link Plugin.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1939211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link