DEMoCap 0.8 Release

- Improved stereo rendering performance for modern GPUs. Two optimizations are automatically used depending on GPU support ("Dual Rendering", "Geometry Shader Duplication"). More performance improvements to come in the future.
- Added "GrabObject" object class to make objects grabbable from the UI. See Wiki Page and video below.
- Added interaction bubble support. Gives quick access to important actions and properties. See Wiki Page.
- Removed the requirement to select CapturedObject to record to. Now you can select the "Capturable" object from combo box in the Session panel. This decouples the selection state from the capturable state improving workflow.
- Added support to record over existing animations breaking playback once interacting with objects.
- Camera option "Enable GI" is now disabled by default to improve performance.
- Added support to automatically stop recording if the end of the existing recording is hit.
- Various bug fixes.
Unreal Engine Live-Link Plugin now officially available in market place too: DEMoCap Live-Link Plugin.
Changed files in this update