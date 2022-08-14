UI Improved

Share · View all patches · Build 9312594 · Last edited 14 August 2022 – 15:13:08 UTC by Wendy

August 14, 2022

the new update has improved the UI and Fixed some errors

Before:

you cannot use your mouse cursor to select buttons4

the win&lose UI in the tutorial is too small

the Characters Selection is not clear

Xbox Controller not working

After:

-Now you will be able to use your mouse to select the buttons

-the win&lose in the tutorial has been fixed

Improved the character

you can use your Xbox controller to play the game

That`s it , I hope you enjoy the game

Thanks.

S.S