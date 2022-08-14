 Skip to content

The Fighters Online update for 14 August 2022

UI Improved

The Fighters Online update for 14 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

August 14, 2022

the new update has improved the UI and Fixed some errors

Before:

  • you cannot use your mouse cursor to select buttons4
  • the win&lose UI in the tutorial is too small
  • the Characters Selection is not clear
  • Xbox Controller not working

After:
-Now you will be able to use your mouse to select the buttons
-the win&lose in the tutorial has been fixed

  • Improved the character
  • you can use your Xbox controller to play the game

That`s it , I hope you enjoy the game

Thanks.
S.S

