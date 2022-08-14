UI Improved

August 14, 2022
the new update has improved the UI and Fixed some errors
Before:
- you cannot use your mouse cursor to select buttons4
- the win&lose UI in the tutorial is too small
- the Characters Selection is not clear
- Xbox Controller not working
After:
-Now you will be able to use your mouse to select the buttons
-the win&lose in the tutorial has been fixed
- Improved the character
- you can use your Xbox controller to play the game
That`s it , I hope you enjoy the game
Thanks.
S.S
Changed files in this update