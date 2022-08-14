 Skip to content

Crawl Tactics Playtest update for 14 August 2022

0.8.18

Last edited by Wendy

Version 0.8.18

Bug fix / Bug: Skills in skill slots are changeable in battle.
Bug fix / Bug: Some cards can move an object to the door tile.
Bug fix / Bug: Card equipped before deleted when equipping other card.
Bug fix / Bug: When the party is reduced to one member, the screen does an extra fade in when entering a room.
UI / Now mouse wheel scrolling does zooming in/ out instead of rotating the screen
UI / Now F11 is hot key display toggle button.
UI / Now mouse 3 button rotate the screen clockwise.
UI / Increased number of zoom levels.

