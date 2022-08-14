 Skip to content

SALVATIONLAND update for 14 August 2022

Patch 0.6.1

Patch 0.6.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Weapon wear indicator is now permanently displayed on HUD
  • Fixed text typos
  • Fixed bug with wrong paths for achievement pictures

For saved games from version 0.6: starting new game is not required.

