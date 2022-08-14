 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Clown For Speed update for 14 August 2022

Update 1.2 is now live

Share · View all patches · Build 9312261 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Small Update1.1 Release]

  • Steamworks API integration
  • Steam Achievements
  • Minor improvements

I figured to have this out first before next major update. Happy cheevo hunting!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1993031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link