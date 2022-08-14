 Skip to content

Hellish Quart update for 14 August 2022

Update 2022.08.14.0

Hellish Quart update for 14 August 2022

Update 2022.08.14.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2022.08.14.0

NEW:

  • Marta: has new X and Long Guard + X combos (that should also fix the attacks spamming)
  • Marta: a quick cut attack (Down, Fwd, X)

FIX:

  • Marta: fixed some Long Guard attack triggering
  • fixed bug where you were able to train with sharp weapons in FPP
  • Barabasz: adjusted feet colliders to prevent feet from dragging on the ground
  • Marta: Close Attack (punch, kick) is now triggered properly at a very close distance
  • Marta: Fixed Long Guard: Y, X attack not inflicting damage if the first attack in the combo was blocked
  • Fixed regression: a cut in the weak part of the blade now forces through the opponent's guard and inflicts reduced damage if scores a hit

TWEAK:

  • Marie: a bit less inertia on the sword
  • Marie: a different High Guard + X attack animation (a very quick cut)

