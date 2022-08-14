Villager Information Enhance + Balance Passes

Continuing the theme of adding more information to the game. You are now able to check the exact health of your villagers by hovering over the HP bar. You can also now see their attack strength.

The Coop, Smith, and Powdersmith and Rifle Range now state exactly how much they increase the attacks of Specific people, and you can now see this reflected in the villager's stats.

Adding this update, may break your Serfs menu for your current level as it will be trying to display stats that don't exist. Next level or restart will fix the issue.

BALANCES

Tunnelers are now very unlikely to spawn on Idle Mode.

Lowered the chance of tunnelers spawning on later levels.

Increased the music effect of your pipe.

Heroes attack now increases by 5 per level (previously 3)

IMPROVEMENTS