Trivia Tricks update for 14 August 2022

Trivia Tricks 0.9.23.4 (Stage Loading Hotfix)

Howdy! Hope y'all are enjoying the Summer Splash Event so far! This is a small hotfix fixing an issue related to player joining!

  • Fixed an issue where clients joining a lobby that didn't have the Isle del Trickster Map selected would see and hear Isle del Trickster Map elements alongside the selected map.

