- Your Geologist panel settings are now saved in the ship configuration and will persist between games and dives.
- Added collision warning visualization for the EIAA-1337 autopilot.
- AI-controlled ships, including these using autonomous autopilots, will now detect more rocks in the direction of the movement.
- AI is now much better at detecting and avoiding collisions with moving objects. This makes ring races much more difficult.
- Services you use will now be recorded in your company logs.
- You can now turn off the “ignore obscured targets” tuning setting for your Point Defence.
- Fixed some bugs that could cause the game to crash when things exploded near AI-controlled ships.
- Catching many ores with your AR1500 Salvage Manipulator will not degrade performance anymore.
- You can now sell your ship using a gamepad or keyboard.
- Updated translations.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 14 August 2022
0.542.1 - Red Alert
Patchnotes via Steam Community
