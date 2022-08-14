Territory - Patch 3.1 - XP System Expansion and QOL Tweaks

Added
- XP Now Gained from looting chests
- XP Now Gained from farming (harvesting plants)
- XP Now Gained from gathering resources (grinding)
- XP Now Gained for building
- XP Now Gained for crafting (amount based on length of time to craft)
- Liquid pouring sound added to filling water containers
- Added small amount of emissive glow to player base build part materials to brighten interiors without cranking the external sunlight and skylight
- Demolish audio for base buildparts
- Destroy audio for empty dynamic loot crate
- Bush Rustling sounds for player passing through small and medium bushes
Fixed
- Missing Potato Seeds added to Trader Buy/Sell and loot spawns fixed
- Trader seeds now in alphabetical order
- Corn Plant rotated the right way for planter boxes
- Wheat Seed incorrect short name
- Small cabin doors changed to interaction system
- Performance Improvements for AI character target aquisition
Changed
- In Game Menu order of items switched up to avoid accidental leave to main menu without saving
- Short Wood Planter Box now cheaper to craft
- Starting Season changed to avoid too much rain early game
- Reduced chance of rain for all seasons
- Reduced amount of interior brightness adjustment using external sunlight and skylight
- Discovered location map triggers made bigger
- Small and medium bushes no longer block the player and AI cannot use as cover
- Increased chance of sighting world spawned AI
