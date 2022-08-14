 Skip to content

Territory update for 14 August 2022

Territory - Patch 3.1 - XP System Expansion and QOL Tweaks

Added

  • XP Now Gained from looting chests
  • XP Now Gained from farming (harvesting plants)
  • XP Now Gained from gathering resources (grinding)
  • XP Now Gained for building
  • XP Now Gained for crafting (amount based on length of time to craft)
  • Liquid pouring sound added to filling water containers
  • Added small amount of emissive glow to player base build part materials to brighten interiors without cranking the external sunlight and skylight
  • Demolish audio for base buildparts
  • Destroy audio for empty dynamic loot crate
  • Bush Rustling sounds for player passing through small and medium bushes

Fixed

  • Missing Potato Seeds added to Trader Buy/Sell and loot spawns fixed
  • Trader seeds now in alphabetical order
  • Corn Plant rotated the right way for planter boxes
  • Wheat Seed incorrect short name
  • Small cabin doors changed to interaction system
  • Performance Improvements for AI character target aquisition

Changed

  • In Game Menu order of items switched up to avoid accidental leave to main menu without saving
  • Short Wood Planter Box now cheaper to craft
  • Starting Season changed to avoid too much rain early game
  • Reduced chance of rain for all seasons
  • Reduced amount of interior brightness adjustment using external sunlight and skylight
  • Discovered location map triggers made bigger
  • Small and medium bushes no longer block the player and AI cannot use as cover
  • Increased chance of sighting world spawned AI

