Droid Warfare Update (v1.2 Early Access)

Changelog

Fixes a glitch on level 7 when the radar stops updating when the player is inside a tank.

Fixes a glitch that caused level 2 to lag towards the end of the level

Improvements to the AI vehicles to make them more “Aggressive”.

Added levels to the game (1-14) more coming soon.

Extends the gameplay and hints from level 1

Fixes a graphical glitch when a tank is destroyed, they were a blue poly in front of the barrel of the turret.

Fixes the glitch on level 7 when the level didn’t end if you won in a tank.

Fixes a lag issue on level 1 caused by too much lights ( lights are now baked in the level)

Adds a “check for updates feature” on the main menu screen.

Optimizes the particles of destroyed vehicles.

Improved The glow effects with a more optimized shader.

New level type (player defends the reactor core from waves of enemies)

Known issues

Cinematic cutscenes could appear “Stretched” on certain PCs (if their aspect ratio isn’t 16:9)

Not all cinematic cutscenes are complete or available.

HDR and Anti-aliasing enabled at the same time could cause rendering issues on certain PCs

Camera collision is not used when player uses vehicles

Notes

This update contains numerous bug fixes,extended gameplay, and improved optimized graphics quality. The game is still in early access and is under active development. Please leave feedback to help improve the game.

Thanks.

Released by August 14, 2022