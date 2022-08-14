Update 1.1.0 is live!

New difficulty mode and lots of quality of life improvements!
NEW
- Added Hardcore difficulty! Is hard too easy for you? Try out hardcore, with perks disabled, hard difficulty, and only 10 health
- Added a new toggle in the settings; Autoshow the upgrade menu when a turret is placed
- Added a continue button on the victory screen (continue to the next map with the same ability and difficulty)
- Added a popup menu to the HUD, next to the fast forward button. Here you can quickly change the fast forward speed and toggle autoplay
- Added a new button to the HUD, hover it to display upgrade progress on all placed turrets (or simply hold CTRL)
- Added several keybindings to ingame buttons to easier see what key to press instead of clicking them with the mouse
- Added a secret keybinding to improve performance for very late in endless mode with lots of turrets, that turns off all turret particle effects. CTRL + SHIFT + Comma.
FIXES
- Fixed an issue when placing a turret behind another one, displaying the upgrade menu of the turret in front
- Fixed an issue with Flux Shield triggering when invulnerability is active
- Fixed an issue with restarting after loading a saved game
- Fixed an issue causing enemies and mines to block turret placement
- Fixed an issue causing Gems to expire when game is paused
- Improved some turret placement colliders on the map Interstellar
- Various translation and text fixes/improvements
CHANGES
~ After completing the first map Arrival, the first map on the 2 other map pages are unlocked (Sandy Loops and Dungeon)
~ Returning to the map select menu after a game will now show the last page visited
~ Improved victory particles
~ Increased Ion Cannon price from 325 to 350
~ Made the post-game level-up progress bar faster and more satisfying
~ Various smaller improvements to lighting and visual quality
