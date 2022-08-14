Update 1.1.0 is live!

New difficulty mode and lots of quality of life improvements!

NEW

Added Hardcore difficulty ! Is hard too easy for you? Try out hardcore, with perks disabled, hard difficulty, and only 10 health

Added a new toggle in the settings; Autoshow the upgrade menu when a turret is placed

Added a continue button on the victory screen (continue to the next map with the same ability and difficulty)

Added a popup menu to the HUD, next to the fast forward button. Here you can quickly change the fast forward speed and toggle autoplay

Added a new button to the HUD, hover it to display upgrade progress on all placed turrets (or simply hold CTRL)

Added several keybindings to ingame buttons to easier see what key to press instead of clicking them with the mouse

Added a secret keybinding to improve performance for very late in endless mode with lots of turrets, that turns off all turret particle effects. CTRL + SHIFT + Comma.

FIXES

Fixed an issue when placing a turret behind another one, displaying the upgrade menu of the turret in front

Fixed an issue with Flux Shield triggering when invulnerability is active

Fixed an issue with restarting after loading a saved game

Fixed an issue causing enemies and mines to block turret placement

Fixed an issue causing Gems to expire when game is paused

Improved some turret placement colliders on the map Interstellar

Various translation and text fixes/improvements

CHANGES

~ After completing the first map Arrival, the first map on the 2 other map pages are unlocked (Sandy Loops and Dungeon)

~ Returning to the map select menu after a game will now show the last page visited

~ Improved victory particles

~ Increased Ion Cannon price from 325 to 350

~ Made the post-game level-up progress bar faster and more satisfying

~ Various smaller improvements to lighting and visual quality