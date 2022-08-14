 Skip to content

PolyCore Defense update for 14 August 2022

Update 1.1.0 is live!

Build 9311822 · Last edited by Wendy

New difficulty mode and lots of quality of life improvements!

NEW

  • Added Hardcore difficulty! Is hard too easy for you? Try out hardcore, with perks disabled, hard difficulty, and only 10 health
  • Added a new toggle in the settings; Autoshow the upgrade menu when a turret is placed
  • Added a continue button on the victory screen (continue to the next map with the same ability and difficulty)
  • Added a popup menu to the HUD, next to the fast forward button. Here you can quickly change the fast forward speed and toggle autoplay
  • Added a new button to the HUD, hover it to display upgrade progress on all placed turrets (or simply hold CTRL)
  • Added several keybindings to ingame buttons to easier see what key to press instead of clicking them with the mouse
  • Added a secret keybinding to improve performance for very late in endless mode with lots of turrets, that turns off all turret particle effects. CTRL + SHIFT + Comma.

FIXES

  • Fixed an issue when placing a turret behind another one, displaying the upgrade menu of the turret in front
  • Fixed an issue with Flux Shield triggering when invulnerability is active
  • Fixed an issue with restarting after loading a saved game
  • Fixed an issue causing enemies and mines to block turret placement
  • Fixed an issue causing Gems to expire when game is paused
  • Improved some turret placement colliders on the map Interstellar
  • Various translation and text fixes/improvements

CHANGES

~ After completing the first map Arrival, the first map on the 2 other map pages are unlocked (Sandy Loops and Dungeon)
~ Returning to the map select menu after a game will now show the last page visited
~ Improved victory particles
~ Increased Ion Cannon price from 325 to 350
~ Made the post-game level-up progress bar faster and more satisfying
~ Various smaller improvements to lighting and visual quality

