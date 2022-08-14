0.6.2c changelist

- Flares and headlight now always use energy ammo
- Adjusted headlight low ammo behaviour
- Flare firerate is now halved if no ammo is available (similar to primary weapons)
- Adjusted Trigun:
- Reduced spread
- Increased projectile speed
- Adjusted Xray:
- Reduced damage at power level 1 and 2
- Slightly increased ammo cost
- Player view Exopods are now only visible while using turbo
- Players can now drop secondary weapons
- Adjusted crosshair graphic to be more visible
- Phantom wall groups are now only marked as discovered on the map when triggered
- Added ammo bars to weapon HUD
- Added roll rate sensitivity setting
- Added controller axis settings
- Added crosshair size setting
- Fixed a geometry issue for 5-sided cave tunnels
Changed files in this update