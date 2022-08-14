 Skip to content

Desecrators update for 14 August 2022

0.6.2c changelist

Build 9311821 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Flares and headlight now always use energy ammo
  • Adjusted headlight low ammo behaviour
  • Flare firerate is now halved if no ammo is available (similar to primary weapons)
  • Adjusted Trigun:
  • Reduced spread
  • Increased projectile speed
  • Adjusted Xray:
  • Reduced damage at power level 1 and 2
  • Slightly increased ammo cost
  • Player view Exopods are now only visible while using turbo
  • Players can now drop secondary weapons
  • Adjusted crosshair graphic to be more visible
  • Phantom wall groups are now only marked as discovered on the map when triggered
  • Added ammo bars to weapon HUD
  • Added roll rate sensitivity setting
  • Added controller axis settings
  • Added crosshair size setting
  • Fixed a geometry issue for 5-sided cave tunnels

Changed files in this update

Depot 1311571
