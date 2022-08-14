Ver1.0.2 Bug correction and MAP correction

Ver1.0.2 is released.

Bug Fixes

The phenomenon in which the BGM, SE, and mouse sensitivity sliders returned to their initial values each time the screen was opened has been resolved.

Fixed the phenomenon that zombie attacks were difficult to launch (zombies became a little stronger as a result of this problem).

MAP Adjustments

The building at the construction site was a breeding ground for zombie behavior bugs, so it has been temporarily removed.

Since many players tend to fight near the respawn point, we have reduced the number of experience items near the respawn point.

Instead, we have placed more experience items in areas far from the respawn point.

This has slightly increased the value of movement and stamina skills.