ProjectZombieSurvivors update for 14 August 2022

Ver1.0.2 Bug correction and MAP correction

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ver1.0.2 is released.
Bug Fixes
The phenomenon in which the BGM, SE, and mouse sensitivity sliders returned to their initial values each time the screen was opened has been resolved.
Fixed the phenomenon that zombie attacks were difficult to launch (zombies became a little stronger as a result of this problem).

MAP Adjustments
The building at the construction site was a breeding ground for zombie behavior bugs, so it has been temporarily removed.
Since many players tend to fight near the respawn point, we have reduced the number of experience items near the respawn point.
Instead, we have placed more experience items in areas far from the respawn point.
This has slightly increased the value of movement and stamina skills.

