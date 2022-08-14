 Skip to content

Attacker-chan! update for 14 August 2022

Ver.1.0.4 Released

Build 9311757

Change timer stop timing after last boss destroyed.

I'm really sorry that I changed the timer stop timing.
I should have stopped the timer when last boss is just destroyed.
I apologize to those who have tried to unlock achievement.

