-Add multiplayer arm animations.
-Fix clouds from jittery movement when close.
-make the paramotor sink a tad faster.
-Paracontroller now searches up to 8 joysticks connected.
-Make xbox controller more responsive when in speedwing.
-Adjust multiplayer lerp speed for fast moving gliders.
Glider Sim update for 14 August 2022
Update 1.6.8_EarlyAccess - Hotfix
