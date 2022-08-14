 Skip to content

Glider Sim update for 14 August 2022

Update 1.6.8_EarlyAccess - Hotfix

Build 9311639 · Last edited by Wendy

-Add multiplayer arm animations.
-Fix clouds from jittery movement when close.
-make the paramotor sink a tad faster.
-Paracontroller now searches up to 8 joysticks connected.
-Make xbox controller more responsive when in speedwing.
-Adjust multiplayer lerp speed for fast moving gliders.

