Implemented light/dark, holy rate, and magic rate systems
Improved the fantasy girl wandering in the corridor to make a sound
Removed the upper limit of the favorability of the anomaly
Adjust overall brightness
Adjust escape probability
Fixed some display
Fixed some bugs
東方翠神廻廊 〜 Faith in the Goddess of Suwa. update for 14 August 2022
Ver0.66
Implemented light/dark, holy rate, and magic rate systems
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update