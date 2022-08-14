 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ISOLATE update for 14 August 2022

ISOLATE v2.3 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9311463 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I didn't directly adjust the difficulty, but lowered the entry barrier a bit

  • "Singing Sled", "Lonely Wait": added danger alerts

  • "Coexistence" - Changed portrait artwork

  • "Coexistence - Mery" - Prompts you to apply an electric shock if she is obstructing the vents

  • "Coexistence - Mery" - Got louder sound

  • Stage - "Soul Twins" : "Stay Tuned!" Entity deleted

  • Stage - "Breakdown" : The speed of ax slowed slightly

  • Entity Dictionary - Some Entity descriptions have been changed to be concise

  • Added tips - Added a few tips related to control keys

  • (MOST IMPORTANT) Electric Shock - Pressing G key affects CAM 2, 3, and the center
    Originally, only one zone was possible at a time, but now all of them are affected

  • Loading screen has been improved

  • Vent sound has been slightly changed

  • Some dialogue cutscenes have been slightly improved

  • Corrected the English translation error of electric shock response

Changed files in this update

Depot 1912501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link