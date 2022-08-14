ISOLATE v2.3 Update

I didn't directly adjust the difficulty, but lowered the entry barrier a bit
"Singing Sled", "Lonely Wait": added danger alerts
"Coexistence" - Changed portrait artwork
"Coexistence - Mery" - Prompts you to apply an electric shock if she is obstructing the vents
"Coexistence - Mery" - Got louder sound
Stage - "Soul Twins" : "Stay Tuned!" Entity deleted
Stage - "Breakdown" : The speed of ax slowed slightly
Entity Dictionary - Some Entity descriptions have been changed to be concise
Added tips - Added a few tips related to control keys
(MOST IMPORTANT) Electric Shock - Pressing G key affects CAM 2, 3, and the center
Originally, only one zone was possible at a time, but now all of them are affected
Loading screen has been improved
Vent sound has been slightly changed
Some dialogue cutscenes have been slightly improved
Corrected the English translation error of electric shock response
Changed files in this update