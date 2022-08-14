ISOLATE v2.3 Update

I didn't directly adjust the difficulty, but lowered the entry barrier a bit

"Singing Sled", "Lonely Wait": added danger alerts

"Coexistence" - Changed portrait artwork

"Coexistence - Mery" - Prompts you to apply an electric shock if she is obstructing the vents

"Coexistence - Mery" - Got louder sound

Stage - "Soul Twins" : "Stay Tuned!" Entity deleted

Stage - "Breakdown" : The speed of ax slowed slightly

Entity Dictionary - Some Entity descriptions have been changed to be concise

Added tips - Added a few tips related to control keys

(MOST IMPORTANT) Electric Shock - Pressing G key affects CAM 2, 3, and the center

Originally, only one zone was possible at a time, but now all of them are affected

Loading screen has been improved

Vent sound has been slightly changed

Some dialogue cutscenes have been slightly improved