武儒绘卷 - 天地奇缘 update for 14 August 2022

Wuru scroll v1.4 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Increase the fade-out effect when entering the main interface
  2. The store purchases items, and the purchase quantity is sold out and cleared
  3. Added copper coins landing sound effect for items sold in the store

