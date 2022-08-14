 Skip to content

斩妖行 Eastern Exorcist update for 14 August 2022

[0715 Language Update] Russian localization is now available!

Last edited by Wendy

Russian localization is now available!

Great news! Eastern Exorcist now includes in-game Russian localization! Thanks to all our fans for waiting, please update the game and you’ll find the new language option in Menu - settings - language options.

A special thank you to @Solomon for the time and dedication that made this possible!

As there are quite a lot of Chinese traditional items and poetry, If there is anything confusing or any hard-to-understand sentences, please feel free to let us know on the Steam Community thread or our Discord Channel!

Please also let us hear your thoughts about the game :) We are looking forward to hearing from you and hope you all enjoy the game!

Discord: https://discord.gg/WxHk6ghf8c

