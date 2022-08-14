 Skip to content

Like Dreamer update for 14 August 2022

Like Dreamer Ver. 1.11 update

Like Dreamer update for 14 August 2022

Thank you for playing Like Dreamer.
We have updated the game to fix several bugs and improve the game.

Fixed an issue where the Pause screen could not be displayed when speedrun is enabled in Practice mode.
Fixed an issue where the leaderboard send message would appear on the results screen under inappropriate circumstances.
Added 6 seconds of invincibility time after destroying a boss.

Due to the above fixes, we apologize that replays saved prior to 1.10 that were hit by return fire after a boss was destroyed will no longer replay correctly.

