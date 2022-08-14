Notice of update to version 2.4.2

Version 2.4.2
・Fixed an issue where the SE adjustment was not applied to the SE when the UI was moused over.
・Fixed the issue where the wording displayed when answering incorrectly in story mode was different.
学園スイーツ発見 ～双目（ざらめ）のドーナツ編～ update for 14 August 2022
