NaGongGan update for 14 August 2022

v.1.21 patch note

Patchnotes
  1. The eighth mouse looks better
  2. The Lost Buddha Is Better Seen
  3. Now, when the monster dies, flower shoes are automatically acquired
  4. A key description has been added to the starting position of the game.

please report bug & discussion
thanks you :)

Open link