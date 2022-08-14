Update, Version 20220814 - 2

20220814 - 2
English
##########Content############
[Deal with the Devil]New offer: Fire Imp Pet at the cost of 2% of your soul.
[Deal with the Devil]Added a dialog option to ask Mephisto if there is any way that you can get your soul back from him. He will reveal a more sinister agenda.
[Lost in the Sand]Added a dialog option to ask Saad about the missing professors.
[The Unlucky-13 Motel]The possessed now drop some money if you defeat them.
简体中文
##########Content############
【魔鬼交易】新的交易内容：火焰小恶魔宠物，价格：你5%的灵魂。
【魔鬼交易】加入了询问梅菲斯特是否可以拿回你的灵魂的选项。他会告诉你一个更为邪恶的计划。
【迷失于沙粒中】追加了一个萨阿德的对话选项，询问失踪的教授的事情。
【厄运13旅馆】被附体之人现在会在被击败后掉落现金。
Previous Emergency Fix:
20220814 Emergency Fix
English
##########Content############
New enemy & pet: Imp
They appear near the Unlucky-13 Motel.
They will attack with nearby possessed enemies.
##########DEBUG##############
[Critical Bug]Fixed a crash when starting combat without a full group. (It's a bug caused by a previous change made in version 20220812)
Fixed a crash if an enemy group is mixed with enemies that have customized initialization code and enemies that do not have that.
简体中文
##########Content############
新敌人和宠物：小恶魔
出现在厄运-13汽车旅馆附近。
会和附近的被附体之人一起发动攻击。
##########DEBUG##############
【重要BUG修复】修复了在队伍没有满员情况下开始战斗会报错的BUG。（该BUG由版本20220812的一个变动引发。）
修复了敌人队伍中如果存在有自定义初始化代码和没有自定义初始化代码的敌人时的崩溃。
