SALVATIONLAND update for 14 August 2022

Patch 0.6

Patch 0.6

14 August 2022

Build 9311231

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a warning window about epilepsy at the first start of the game
  • Added game achievements (local, Steam-free (for now))
  • Added a new quest with smugglers
  • Added a quest at the level of "Suburb", associated with the new game location - "Mines"
  • Weapons now have a recoil
  • Weapons can now be broken during use. It needs to be repaired by collected components through inventory, added HUD wear indicator
  • Added spilling blood effect for attacked NPCs and player character
  • Implementation of the XInput controller has been completed. The game using it is now fully playable
  • Fixed a crash when using a controller and changing weapons
  • Increased dialog window and font on resolutions from 1080p and higher
  • Hunger and thirst now don't kill the character, but reduce the max amount of health by 30% (total 60%)
  • Menu call now doesn't pause the game, which reduces the risk of logic bugs with sounds in the levels
  • Fixed a bug with displaying NPC enemies without weapons when loading some locations
  • Melee weapon hits on walls now leave hit decals
  • NPC can open doors now
  • Fixed bugs with the impossibility to continue game passing at restart of autosave on the levels "Suburbs" and "Market - 2"
  • Improved grenade explosion sounds, its physical model and effects
  • Added Gam-Gun reload sound
  • Added thematic visual "glitches" at Chapter 3 levels
  • Added a jump at the leaving the water, which allows you to leave waterplace without problems
  • Fixed bugs with a motorcycle: the character now jumps off it when fall into the water, fixed rotation when transitioning between locations
  • Replaced motorcycle engine sounds

